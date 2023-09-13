AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN
AxoGen Price Performance
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at AxoGen
In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AxoGen
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.