AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.68. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.