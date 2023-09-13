Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Shares Down 2.1%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

