Bakkavor Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.91 (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Bakkavor Group stock traded down GBX 4.46 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98.04 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 29,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The firm has a market cap of £568.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.70 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.53 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.16.

About Bakkavor Group

Featured Articles

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

