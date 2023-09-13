Bakkavor Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.91 (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bakkavor Group Trading Down 4.4 %
Bakkavor Group stock traded down GBX 4.46 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98.04 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 29,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The firm has a market cap of £568.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.70 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.53 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.16.
About Bakkavor Group
