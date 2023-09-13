Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BCPT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71.30 ($0.89). 936,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,909. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.10 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of £500.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.67.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

