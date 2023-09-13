Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading Up 163.3%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 163.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Approximately 1,550,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,256% from the average daily volume of 114,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Barkby Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.78 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00.

About Barkby Group

Barkby Group PLC engages in the investment and development of commercial property. It also operates Barkby Pubs located in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, and West Sussex. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

