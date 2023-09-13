Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.39) to GBX 493 ($6.17) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 464 ($5.81) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.82) to GBX 495 ($6.19) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.91) to GBX 495 ($6.19) in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.5393 dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
