Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.39) to GBX 493 ($6.17) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 464 ($5.81) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.82) to GBX 495 ($6.19) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.91) to GBX 495 ($6.19) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.5393 dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

