BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in August

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY remained flat at $101.90 on Wednesday. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.62. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 5.87.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 35.93%.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.
