Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $176.26 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.64 or 0.06166109 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,426,735 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,006,735 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

