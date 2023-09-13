Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New $792,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,784 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

TGT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,944. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

