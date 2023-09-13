BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to $50.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 129,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 245,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

