Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BIOX opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.62 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

