BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.10. 26,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,394. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

