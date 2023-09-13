BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,429,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,890. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.