BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Invests $823,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 1,155,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,247. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,332,191. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

