BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. 1,087,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,897. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.