BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 860,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,407. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.