BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,332 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

GLD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.28. 2,255,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.