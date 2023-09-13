BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 60,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

