BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BSTZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,363. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

