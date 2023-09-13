Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Financial Comparison

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -1.65% -0.32% -0.06% Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $51.70 million 4.37 $2.40 million ($0.06) -148.33 Provident Bancorp $75.13 million 2.34 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -6.04

Blue Foundry Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

