BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Down 3.9 %

BlueScope Steel stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

