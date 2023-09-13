BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSM opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

