BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Director Sells $3,117,600.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Lowry Baldwin sold 188,552 shares of BRP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $4,849,557.44.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

