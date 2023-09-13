Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $8.73 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.73 billion and approximately $113.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.02 or 0.06185424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00035713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,167,977,941 coins and its circulating supply is 35,098,174,551 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.