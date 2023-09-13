Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $134.69

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.69 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 129.25 ($1.62). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 129.25 ($1.62), with a volume of 4,196 shares.

Carr’s Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.42. The company has a market capitalization of £117.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Carr’s Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carr’s Group

Carr’s Group Company Profile

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,257.04). In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,257.04). Also, insider Peter Page purchased 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £1,755.18 ($2,196.45). Insiders own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

