CEEK VR Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $29.80 million and $739,941.19 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00020574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,271.27 or 1.00017276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03713562 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $839,441.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.