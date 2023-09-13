Cheryl F. Campbell Sells 10,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PG&E Trading Up 0.8 %

PCG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 22,504,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,497,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 26.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,368,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after buying an additional 112,327 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,951,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,994,000 after acquiring an additional 377,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

