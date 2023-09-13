China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in August

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Resources Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 5,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

