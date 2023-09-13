China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.91

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CARCY

China Resources Cement Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $981.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Resources Cement Holdings Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Resources Cement Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.