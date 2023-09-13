CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLSH remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on CLS Holdings USA from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

