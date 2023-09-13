CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNEP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

