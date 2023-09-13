Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 148,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 304,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $14.34.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

