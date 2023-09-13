Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 10,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,529. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

