Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.05

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 867121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,433.4% in the second quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 187,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 175,486 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 47.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 88,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 438.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Articles

