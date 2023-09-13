Comparing Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) & Its Peers

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) is one of 156 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cogeco Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cogeco Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cogeco Communications pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.3% and pay out 42.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cogeco Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco Communications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cogeco Communications Competitors 943 2894 5107 164 2.49

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus price target of $112.08, indicating a potential upside of 132.30%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 64.04%. Given Cogeco Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cogeco Communications is more favorable than its peers.

41.9% of Cogeco Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogeco Communications and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco Communications N/A N/A 10.98 Cogeco Communications Competitors $791.15 billion $821.75 million -149.47

Cogeco Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cogeco Communications. Cogeco Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cogeco Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A Cogeco Communications Competitors -12.02% -13.36% 0.79%

Summary

Cogeco Communications peers beat Cogeco Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks. It provides Internet services using modems, Wi-Fi gateways, and extenders either on a rental basis or as part of the Internet service package; video services on a subscription basis; home phone services using Internet protocol (IP); local and long-distance calling services; broadband Internet services; and IP based telephony services and other network connectivity services delivered over fiber optic connection to larger businesses. The company serves the primary service units, Internet, video, and telephony service customers. It offers cable operator services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand. The company was formerly known as Cogeco Cable Inc. and changed its name to Cogeco Communications Inc. in January 2016. Cogeco Communications Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cogeco Inc.

