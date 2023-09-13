Comparing Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) & Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) and Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Targa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Targa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and Macro Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources 4.75% 18.14% 4.37% Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 0 10 1 3.09 Macro Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Targa Resources and Macro Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Targa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $102.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Targa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Targa Resources is more favorable than Macro Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Targa Resources and Macro Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $17.84 billion 1.06 $1.14 billion $3.69 22.97 Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Targa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Macro Enterprises.

Summary

Targa Resources beats Macro Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil. The company is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and wholesale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, it offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, it leased and managed approximately 606 railcars; 122 tractors; and 6 vacuum trucks and 2 pressurized NGL barges. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc. provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada. Macro Enterprises Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Spiecapag Canada Corp.

