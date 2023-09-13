Comparing Telenet Group (TLGHF) and Its Peers

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) is one of 156 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Telenet Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Telenet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenet Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenet Group N/A N/A 49.94 Telenet Group Competitors $791.15 billion $821.75 million -149.47

Analyst Ratings

Telenet Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Telenet Group. Telenet Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telenet Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenet Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Telenet Group Competitors 943 2894 5107 164 2.49

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 65.64%. Given Telenet Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telenet Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Telenet Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A Telenet Group Competitors -12.02% -13.36% 0.79%

Summary

Telenet Group rivals beat Telenet Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions. It also sells mobile handsets and set-top boxes; and provides advertising and production services, as well as product activation and installation services. The company serves small and medium enterprises, larger corporations, public, healthcare and educational institutions, and carrier customers that include international voice, data, and internet service providers. Telenet Group Holding NV was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. Telenet Group Holding NV is a subsidiary of Liberty Global plc.

