Conflux Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $370.68 million and $18.76 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,211.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00236507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00762661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00545527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00057769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00117494 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,131,011 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,261,911,289.0961914 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11209421 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $18,706,842.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

