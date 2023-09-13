Contrasting Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) & V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) and V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bosideng International and V.F.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A V.F. 1.02% 24.13% 5.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of V.F. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of V.F. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 4.90 V.F. $11.44 billion 0.60 $118.58 million $0.30 59.07

This table compares Bosideng International and V.F.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

V.F. has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than V.F., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. V.F. pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. V.F. pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bosideng International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bosideng International and V.F., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A V.F. 2 10 8 0 2.30

V.F. has a consensus price target of $26.06, indicating a potential upside of 47.04%. Given V.F.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe V.F. is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Summary

V.F. beats Bosideng International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; footwear; equipment; accessories; outdoor-inspired, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, streetwear, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, and totes; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear. It provides its products under The North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

