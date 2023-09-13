Contrasting TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW) & Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Free Report) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies -48.84% -29.75% -24.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vislink Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.01%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than TPT Global Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Vislink Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00 Vislink Technologies $27.01 million 0.39 -$13.54 million ($74.07) -0.06

TPT Global Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vislink Technologies. Vislink Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPT Global Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TPT Global Tech beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies; and enterprise-class integrated solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care diagnostics or testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile laboratories. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products. The company also provides miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, an aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units; WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders; TrolleyLive RemotePro for remote live broadcasts; and IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access new monetization opportunities. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

