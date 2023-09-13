Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $81.63 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00025018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $81.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 364,309,629 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

