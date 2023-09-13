Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.3001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period.

