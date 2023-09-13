Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SLVO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $90.87.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.3001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.
