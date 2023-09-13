Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVOGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.3001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

See Also

