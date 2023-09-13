Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Shares Down 1.8%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.15 and last traded at $60.15. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

Crystal Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

