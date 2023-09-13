CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMPI stock traded up GBX 3.16 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 116.66 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,353. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.86 million and a PE ratio of -1,166.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.59. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 106.06 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 132 ($1.65).

Get CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust alerts:

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.