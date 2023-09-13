CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of CMPI stock traded up GBX 3.16 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 116.66 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,353. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.86 million and a PE ratio of -1,166.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.59. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 106.06 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 132 ($1.65).
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust
