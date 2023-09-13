CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from CTI Logistics’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
CTI Logistics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.81.
CTI Logistics Company Profile
