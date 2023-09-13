Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in August

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSEEY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.