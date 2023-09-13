DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,619. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

