Dent Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Dent has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $61.53 million and $1.97 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,842,378,349 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

