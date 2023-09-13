Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 201,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Digital Media Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DMS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 23,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $30.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Report on DMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.