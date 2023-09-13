Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DIISY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.19) to GBX 165 ($2.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.16) to GBX 166 ($2.08) in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.